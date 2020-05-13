https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Brit-Hume-collusion/2020/05/13/id/967248

Veteran journalist Brit Hume slammed the media’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia calling it the “worst journalistic fiasco” he has seen in his 50-year career.

During a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Hume criticized newspapers like the New York Times and the Washington Post for chasing the collusion stories.

“It was the worst journalistic fiasco of now my more than 50 some years in journalism,” Hume told MacCallum. ”It was a disaster.”

Hume, a senior political analyst for Fox News and former ABC News White House correspondent, also blasted Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times.

Hume disagreed with comments Baquet has made about how the newsroom is set up to cover one story and they did it well.

“He had set up his whole newsroom, his whole journalistic operation was to cover that story, and it ended up going nowhere,” Hume said of Baquet. “It was a terrible journalistic misjudgment, and it was rooted in their view, in my opinion, it was rooted in their view of Donald Trump that when this charge arose, they thought so little of him and that he was such a terrible person, that had to be true.”

Hume also condemned the media for going after a story involving the Covington Catholic students, accusing them of being offensive to a Native American activist they appeared to clash with in a video that went viral. He also said the media’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is pushing a narrative of keeping the country locked down.

“You would think they’d learn,” Hume said. “They don’t seem to learn though, these journalists that were involved in that. They got the whole story about the Covington kids wrong, and it goes on, it’s still going on. I think the coverage of the coronavirus epidemic has reflected this. There is a desire to see this thing as, the shutdown should continue endlessly, and anything that points in that direction, they love, and anything that doesn’t, they don’t.”

