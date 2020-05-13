https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/497679-retired-judge-tapped-to-argue-against-dojs-move-to-drop-flynn

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday suggested he is considering the possibility that President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief’s resignation went ‘too far’ GOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: ‘We need his expertise’ to defeat coronavirus MORE’s national security adviser Michael Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury.

Sullivan also tapped a retired federal judge to argue against the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) motion to drop the criminal prosecution of Flynn.

John Gleeson, who served for 22 years as a judge and served as a federal prosecutor before entering private practice, will serve as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, in opposition to the DOJ’s recently adopted position that Flynn’s case should be dismissed.

Among the issues Sullivan has asked former federal judge John Gleeson to address is “whether the Court should issue an Order to Show Cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury pursuant.”

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

