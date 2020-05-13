https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/LarryGatlin-gatlinbrothers/2020/05/13/id/967345

Larry Gatlin, of the famed gospel group the Gatlin Brothers, told Newsmax TV that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt business for the concert venues, and now he and his brothers just want to get back “On the Road, Again” to help get money to those who rely on live concerts to make a living.

“We’re not down to bread and milk money. We’ve been very blessed. But, we’re working men too, and if we don’t get on the road again, I can live in this nice house for another year or 18 months. We’ve made a lot of money and we’ve spent a lot of money … I’m not worried about me. We’re going to be fine,” Gatlin told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.”

To help his employees who’ve missed out on money from postponed and canceled shows, Gatlin said he applied for and received funds from the Payroll Protection Program.

“I only have three people on my full-time payroll. We had the band on their part of the time,” Gatlin said. “How about the people who sell tickets? How about the people who sell popcorn? How about the ushers. How about the sound and lights and the productions guys? These are working men and women … I’m concerned about those people too.”

Gatlin added: “We want to go sing music for people. We’ve even said, ‘Hey, we’ll do two shows for the price of one … the promoters and the fans of America have been great to the Gatlin Brothers. They pay us to do what we’ll do free, on certain occasions. So, we’re going to try to do the right thing by them … because we love them.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

