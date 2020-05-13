http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/psNhZWH7IoA/leakers-awake-2.php

Acting DNI Richard Grenell has released the document listing the names of those Obama administration officials who sought the unmasking of Michael Flynn’s name on the transcripts of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak in anticipation of his taking office as Trump national security advisor; Grenell released the list to Senators Johnson and Grassley. FOX News reports the story here with the relevant background and has posted the document listing the names here.

The list includes all the usual suspects, including Joe Biden. Biden makes a late entry on the scene. The Wall Street Journal has posted a brief update here with more to come. The Journal notes: “Mr. Biden and [Samantha] Power didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Through a spokesman, Mr. Brennan declined to comment.”

The identity of Flynn and the substance of the conversations were leaked in short order to Adam Entous and David Ignatius of the Washington Post. Now we have a short list of suspects whose leaks sought to undermine the incoming administration. Ignatius’s column, for example, was published January 12, 2017.

