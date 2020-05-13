https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/manafort-released-home-confinement/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from a prison in Pennsylvania over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus through the facility.

Manafort will serve out the remainder of his sentence in home confinement after being released from the FCI Loretto prison on Wednesday morning, according to a report from ABC News citing two sources. The report has not yet been confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons, but a lawyer for Manafort confirmed the news to CBS News.

Manafort was in prison serving a seven-year sentence for tax fraud and conspiracy. He was sentenced in March 2019 and was not expected to be released until Nov. 4, 2024. Manafort’s crimes were uncovered by Robert Mueller’s investigation and were connected to his work for Ukraine from 2006 to 2015.

