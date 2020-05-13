https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mayor-garcetti-los-angeles-wont-completely-reopen-cure-coronavirus-video/

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Los Angeles won’t completely reopen until there is a cure for Coronavirus.

There are 4 million people living in the city of Los Angeles and upwards of 10 million people living in Los Angeles County.

On Tuesday it was reported Los Angeles County will likely extend its Coronavirus house arrest through until August.

California State Universities will also cancel ‘in person’ classes for the fall 2020 session.

Mayor Garcetti on Wednesday told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that Los Angeles isn’t completely closed down and the millions of people living in the county have to learn to live with the Coronavirus by wearing masks, working from home and practicing social distancing.

“We’ve never been fully closed, we’ll never be completely open until we have a cure,” Garcetti said.

We missed that part of the Constitution that says American citizens cannot work or have the freedom to move around unless there is a “cure” for a virus.

WATCH:

“We all have to all recognize that we’re not moving beyond COVID-19, we’re learning to live with it,” @MayorOfLA Eric Garcetti weighs in on latest stay-at-home orders. https://t.co/oCtlM8IWmi pic.twitter.com/Cyr5MlBbvM — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 13, 2020

