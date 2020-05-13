https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/05/13/mcconnell-pronounces-dem-3-trillion-stim-bill-dead-on-arrival-n390385

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate caucus took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion extravaganza of waste and delusion and declared the package “dead on arrival.”

In truth, it was dead before it was born. Donald Trump doesn’t want another massive bailout bill and Mitch McConnell isn’t keen on the idea either. So, with an eye on November — and as a sop to their rabid, radical constituencies — House Democrats loaded up a “stimulus” bill with every left-wing fantasy, desire, wet dream, and “transformation” of the U.S. they could muster and threw it against a wall to see what would stick.

It didn’t work.

The Hill:

McConnell, speaking to reporters after a closed-door caucus meeting, said Republicans would “insist on narrowly targeted legislation.” “What you’ve seen in the House [from] Nancy is not something designed to deal with reality, but designed to deal with aspirations. This is not a time for aspirational legislation, this is a time for practical response to the coronavirus pandemic,” McConnell said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

For Democrats, this is no time for “narrowly targeted legislation” or budget and debt concerns, or even reality itself. Reality left the building a long time ago for Democrats and with this stim bill, they’ve given free rein to their most exhilarating fantasies and darkest nightmares.

But the bill effectively hit a buzzsaw among Senate Republicans, whose support would be needed to even get the bill scheduled for a vote on the floor, much less to pass the measure. Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican in the upper chamber, argued that the House bill was not designed to pass, calling it a “messaging exercise.”

Hope springs eternal in the cold breasts of liberals. They’re still waiting for Trump to be impeached for being a Russian spy. Hence, the “messaging” is a mixture of “yes we can” and “we shall overcome.”

Democrats have hammered the GOP leader for his approach, arguing that with the coronavirus still causing economic havoc, it is not the time for a “pause.” “We have to put money in the pockets of the American people, recognizing the pain, the agony that they are feeling. To those who would suggest a pause, I’ll say the hunger doesn’t take a pause, the rent doesn’t take a pause, the hardship doesn’t take a pause,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

“The pain, the agony” the public emoting — such drama and pathos can only come from liberals who think they can panic the Congress into spending another gazillion dollars. The time for panic has passed. It’s time to get back to work.

The Democrats have “optics” on their side, but not reason, logic, and clear thinking.

