Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) reacted to the FBI and DHS accusing Chinese leadership of cyber hacking to access United States data on the coronavirus.

McSally warned viewers that China’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic are leading to China and the United States “entering a new Cold War.” She added the Chinese Communist Party needs to be “held accountable” because it is “responsible” for the deaths of over 80,000 Americans as a result of their “reckless endangerment” in covering up the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think we need all the above approach using all elements of national power to hold China accountable. This is one of them. It’s a legislative approval, so we need to work it through that process. In addition, there’s other things we can use in foreign policy — sanctions and other things, diplomatic, economic,” McSally explained to host Stuart Varney. “I think we’re entering a new Cold War in many ways, Stuart. And the rest of the world needs to wake up for China’s reckless behavior and their path they have been on to try to supplant us as leader of the world, and it needs to stop.”

