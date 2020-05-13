http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YET0IzVq21Q/

Appearing Wednesday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed support for Los Angeles County extension of its lockdown order by an additional three months.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

WILLIE GEIST: There was a lot of news out of your state yesterday. The public health director in Los Angeles County announced, effectively, three more months stay-at-home orders, though she said it will be phased and that, hopefully, it can reopen slowly over that time. California State University System, the largest four-year public university system in the country, already now in May saying no classes in the fall. Do you agree with those decisions? There are a lot of people in Los Angeles County saying, “Woah, three more months? I can’t survive this as a small business, I can’t survive this as someone who is out of work.”

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: Of course I agree with the decisions of the people on the ground in there particular venue and location. Again, as Dr. Fauci said earlier, and I wish the president would listen to him or hear him, that you cannot think or pretend this went away and go out there. Yes, it’s inconvenient, but it’s more inconvenient to be infected or worse, or if you’re going to go out to work and bring something home to your family. I think that’s the biggest fear that all of us have is what does it mean to the children and family members. Again, if that’s the decision that the city of Los Angeles made and the Cal state system, then I respect that.