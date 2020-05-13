http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tQ4-beeLmNM/normal-2-0-u-economy-090000030.html

(Bloomberg) — Get ready for the New Normal 2.0 — or, more appropriately, 2-point awful.

The U.S. economy post-Covid-19 will look a lot like the one that struggled to recover from the 2008-09 financial crisis –- only in some ways worse.

Growth will be disappointingly tepid after an initial rebound and, for a time at least, inflation dangerously lower and unemployment heartbreakingly higher than they were back then. Government debt -– and the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet -– will be much bigger, while interest rates stay low.

“Our economy will have lost something of value,” said Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz. “We will be scarred, and the recovery will be slow.”

The New Normal 2.0 will be a just-in-case economy of diminished demand and paltry productivity as consumers and companies emerge from this crisis gingerly and build buffers against the next.

Households worried about their health and finances will save more and spend less. Companies will be less efficient and less global as they rearrange supply lines and bring production back to the U.S. to improve resiliency rather than to cut costs. Government involvement in the economy will be greater as officials place a premium on domestic supplies of medical equipment and other products deemed essential.

“Everybody is going to be more insecure, more cautious,” investment strategist Ed Yardeni said.

It will be an economy marred by yawning gaps in income and wealth –- the same as New Normal mark one after Bloomberg News coined the concept and Pacific Investment Management Co. popularized it a dozen years ago.

That’s already evident as investors benefit from a resurgent stock market thanks to large dollops of Fed liquidity, while low-wage service workers struggle to sign up for unemployment benefits. An unprecedented 20.5 million Americans were thrown out of work in April as joblessness tripled to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression.

The coronavirus virus “has been pouring gasoline on existing inequities,” New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told National Public Radio May 7.

The economy will enjoy a bounce in the short run as businesses reopen from government-imposed closures. But a rapid return to the pre-Covid-19 reality of half-century low unemployment looks unlikely, especially given the uncertain course of the contagion. Northern Trust Co. economists see a jobless rate of 6.5% at the end of next year compared with February’s 3.5%.

The layoffs keep mounting. Uber Technologies Inc. last week joined such old economy stalwarts as Boeing Co. and U.S. Steel Corp. in announcing staffing cuts.

The slower and more stretched-out the recovery is, the more perilous it will be. More companies will downsize permanently or go out of business, and more Americans will leave the labor force, robbing the economy of vitality — a particular worry for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

“A lot of the firms aren’t coming back,” said Harvard University Professor Kenneth Rogoff. “We’re going to see a lot of work for bankruptcy lawyers going across a lot of industries.”

Shuttered Stores

Some 3.5 million small businesses could close their doors in the next two months and 7.5 million in the next five if the crisis persists and they don’t get more government help, according to Main Street America, a network of small companies.

One that’s at risk: Eleven Madison in New York, named the world’s No. 1 restaurant in 2017. Chef-owner Daniel Humm recently told Bloomberg Pursuits it may not reopen after a forced shutdown in March.

Even before the epidemic, the U.S. and other industrial countries probably were stuck in what ex-Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers labeled secular stagnation. Growth was lackluster: The U.S. expanded an average 2.3% a year in the just-ended expansion versus an almost 3% clip in the 25 prior years. Inflation and interest rates were depressed. There was too much saving and too little investment.

The contagion could make things worse. It’s not just a fear of being infected that could keep consumers out of malls and restaurants and away from sporting events. Anxiety over job losses and shrinking savings also could prompt them to husband their resources.

The proportion of people planning to take a vacation in the next six months plunged in April to its lowest level ever in the Conference Board’s monthly survey. Those looking to buy a new car dropped close to a 10-year low.

Story continues