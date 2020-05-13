https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mattbrown-coronavirus-covid/2020/05/13/id/967348

The social distancing laws in California are keeping people from taking care of their spiritual health at a stressful time like the coronavirus pandemic, Sandals Church Pastor Matt Brown told Newsmax TV.

“You can buy marijuana. You can buy alcohol. Just the randomness of what they believe is essential and non-essential is totally offensive and unacceptable,” Brown told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Brown said spiritual guidance is essential for many of the people who’ve been hurt by the coronavirus and the rules meant to protect residents from the disease.

“The governor doesn’t care more about the people of Sandals Church than I do. I love these people. I care for these people,” Brown said. “I spent the previous three hours … crying with a widow who lost her husband … he was killed because he was running along a bike path, and he was trying to maintain social distancing, and he stepped, momentarily, into the street and was struck by a car. That’s the reality. There’s collateral damage that is happening because of this coronavirus and all of these restrictions and the way they’re getting everybody to think.

Brown added: “I have to look at this wife that lost her husband, her love, and I don’t know whether it’s legal or not to have a funeral service. That’s where we are. We can’t minister, we can’t gather, we can’t come together for prayer and that’s unacceptable.”

