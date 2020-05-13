https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/497687-paul-claims-biden-caught-red-handed-eavesdropping-on-flynn

Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulCheney defends Fauci: ‘We need his expertise’ to defeat coronavirus Obama criticism gets under GOP’s skin Overnight Health Care: Fauci warns of reopening too quickly | House Dems unveil trillion relief package | Real death count could be higher than 80,000 MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday said that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: ‘No evidence’ remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE had been “caught red-handed” eavesdropping on former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn after it was revealed the National Security Agency received a request in Biden’s name to unmask Flynn’s identity in a classified transcript.

Paul accused Biden of an “abuse of power” by requesting the authority to know the identity of the American citizen who was in contact with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak by telephone after President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief’s resignation went ‘too far’ GOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: ‘We need his expertise’ to defeat coronavirus MORE won the 2016 election.

“This was being led by Vice President Biden, if not the president, and we need to get to the bottom of it to make sure it never happens again,” Paul told reporters at a Wednesday press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is Vice President Biden using the spying powers of the United States to go after a political opponent. He’s caught red-handed here. Vice President Biden is caught red-handed eavesdropping on a political opponent’s phone calls. That to me is alarming,” he said.

Flynn resigned in February 2017 after admitting he had not been truthful when he denied discussing U.S. sanctions against Russia before Trump’s inauguration.

He was later charged with lying to FBI agents in a criminal case the Department of Justice dropped last week.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Wednesday released a declassified National Security Agency document showing that 39 senior Obama administration officials requested to know the name of the American individual on the intercepted calls with Kislyak.

The document shows Biden or someone on his staff requested to unmask Flynn’s identity on Jan 12, 2017, — eight days before Trump took his oath of office as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It looks like each of these administration officials actually individually requested to listen to this conversation,” Paul said. “These rumors have been going around for years that President Obama’s administration was abusing this power of unmasking and this sounds like they were abusing it to go after a political opponent, which I think is a very serious offense and should be investigated.”

Paul on Twitter called for the Senate to immediately hold hearings on the issue and call Biden, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper James Robert ClapperMcEnany blames ‘naively believing’ CNN headlines for past anti-Trump comments House panel releases long-awaited transcripts from Russia probe Former intelligence chiefs slam Trump for removing officials MORE, former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyWhy dismiss the Flynn case? Because the FBI can’t prove it The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The American Investment Council – Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions Senate revives surveillance brawl MORE and former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanFormer intelligence chiefs slam Trump for removing officials Ex-CIA chief calls Trump intel shakeup a ‘virtual decapitation’ of the intelligence community DOJ attorney looking into whether CIA withheld info during start of Russia probe: NYT MORE to testify.

Clapper’s, Comey’s and Brennan’s names were on the list of Obama administration officials who requested to review information related to Flynn’s calls with Kislyak.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, on Wednesday tweeted a story from May 2018 in which one Republican at the center of calls to investigate Biden, Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority FBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms On The Money: Unemployment rate spikes to 14.7 percent as 20.5 million lose jobs | Trump, White House pumps brakes on next relief bill | Senate GOP resistant to new round of stimulus checks MORE (R-Wis.), identified Biden as Trump’s biggest threat in 2020.

Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said Wednesday there’s nothing improper about asking to know the name of a U.S. citizen on a classified intelligence report as long as the official requesting the information has proper clearance and a justification.

Olivia Beavers and Al Weaver contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

