Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blasted Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday after it was revealed that then-Vice President Biden had requested the unmasking of then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Today, I received the shocking answer that Vice President Biden and more than a dozen Obama administration officials requested and received the power to unmask General Flynn during his phone call with the Russian ambassador,” Paul said. “The fact that Vice President Biden and all of the president’s inner circle individually requested to unmask General Flynn is very troubling.”

“Unmasking involves revealing the identity of an American’s private phone conversation without a constitutional warrant, to eavesdrop on that conversation,” Paul continued. “What makes this even more troubling is that this American was a high-ranking adviser to an incoming president of the opposite party. This is incredibly troubling and shocking that the previous administration, under President Obama, under Vice President Biden’s specific instruction, was eavesdropping on an American, an American adviser to the next president.”

“There’s been much conjecture in recent days that President Obama was specifically directing this, we now know at the very least, Vice President Biden was in this up to his eyeballs,” Rand later added.

A reporter later brought up the notion that if a current U.S. president did this, it could be an impeachable offense and possibly a criminal offense, with which Paul agreed.

“This is about eavesdropping on your opponent and eavesdropping on the new president’s top advisers,” Paul continued. “The fact that Vice President Biden is directly involved with unmasking of a political opponent – think about it. You remember we went through this thing called impeachment? They said the president was using the government to go after a political opponent? This is Vice President Biden using the spying powers of the United States to go after a political opponent; he’s caught red-handed here. Vice President Biden is caught red-handed eavesdropping on a political opponent’s phone calls.”

“This is exactly what they were accusing President Trump of – he was acquitted on those charges,” Paul added. “They have now found that Vice President Biden is guilty of using government to go after a political opponent.”

