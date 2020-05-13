https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosis-bill-gives-massive-tax-break-to-the-rich-in-mostly-blue-states-taxpayer-money-to-illegal-aliens

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her new $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package on Tuesday, which she reportedly crafted largely without bipartisan input, that includes a massive tax break for the super rich in predominately blue states and directs taxpayer money to illegal aliens.

“It is imperative that we address the needs of the American people with clarity on how we proceed,” Pelosi said on Tuesday afternoon. “That is why today House Democrats are introducing the HEROES Act, named for our heroes, whose provisions are largely based on the four previous bipartisan bills we have passed. The HEROES Act focus on three pillars, opening our economy safely and soon, honoring our heroes, and then putting much needed money into the pockets of the American people.”

Buried deep inside her bill is a measure that would “reinstate the so-called SALT itemized deduction for 2020 and 2021,” CNBC reported. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018, limited the amount of state and local tax deductions filers could claim on their tax returns to $10,000.”

The move would mostly benefit residents in high-tax states like California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — all of which are Democrat strongholds.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reported:

Repealing the SALT cap retroactively for two years will also send out checks as people amend their 2018 and 2019 taxes, but those checks would be almost exclusively sent to high-income households. The average household making over $1 million would receive over $100,000. Households making less than $50,000 would receive almost no benefit from repealing or raising the SALT cap.

The bill gives a tax cut to upper income blue state real estate owners for 2020 and 2021. pic.twitter.com/8dODlIRFZB — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) May 12, 2020

CRFB: One of the tax cuts Nancy Pelosi included in her “Heroes Act” gives ~$100K on average to people who make more than $1 million a year. https://t.co/ab781vco1m — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 12, 2020

Pelosi also included a giveaway to illegal aliens in her coronavirus stimulus bill. Fox News reported:

Undocumented immigrants without a social security number can still file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). These ITIN filers could receive the full $1,200 under the Democrats’ new plan. ITIN filers are commonly undocumented immigrants. Legal immigrants working in the United States typically need to get Social Security numbers to get paid, just like American citizens.

Pelosi also included $3.6 billion in the bill to expand mail in voting for the upcoming 2020 elections in November, despite the fact that a recent in-person voting election during the pandemic in Wisconsin did not increase coronavirus cases.

Over 28 million ballots have reportedly gone missing over the last four election cycles, which has raised concerns among those who value election integrity due to fears that mail-in voting could increase voter fraud.

President Donald Trump has recently weighed in on the matter, tweeting, “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”

Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

