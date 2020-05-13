https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pennsylvania-secretary-health-moved-mother-senior-facility-hotel-coronavirus-swept-nursing-homes-video/

Dr. Rachel Levine

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine admitted he moved his own mother out of a senior facility to a hotel while the Coronavirus was sweeping through nursing homes and killing elderly residents.

Dr. Levine, who is the first transgender person appointed to a Pennsylvania Cabinet, became secretary of health in 2017.

The Coronavirus is ravaging nursing homes across the US because of deadly Democrat policies of forcing people infected with COVID-19 back into the long-term care facilities.

Dr. Levine however made sure his 95-year-old mother was removed from the death box and transported safely to a hotel.

A reporter on Tuesday asked Dr. Levine about moving his elderly mother from a senior facility to a hotel.

“We’re hearing you moved your mother from a nursing home to a hotel,” a reporter said. “What message does that send to the thousands of Pennsylvanians whose parents are in nursing homes but maybe are unable to move them out…when the person in charge moves out their own parent.”

Levine answered the reporter by reading prepared notes and talking points.

“Well my mother is actually a resident of a personal care home — not a nursing home and that is regulated by the Department of Human Services, not the Department of Health,” Levine said. “My mother requested — and my sister and I as her children complied to move her to another location during the COVID-19 outbreak. My mother is 95 years old. She is very intelligent and more than competent to make her own decisions.”

Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano held a rally at the capitol steps Monday to call for Levine’s resignation – reported WJAC.

WATCH:

WATCH: PA Secretary of Heath admits own mother left senior facility while coronavirus swept nursing homes. Gov Wolf nowhere to be found pic.twitter.com/4LomqtQznA — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 13, 2020

