http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vNUFj6SmEwk/

A new poll published this week revealed that one in six high school students say that their plans for college have changed as a result of the Chinese virus pandemic. Some students plan to take a “gap year,” delaying their college plans for a year.

According to a report by PBS, the Chinese virus pandemic has changed college plans for a significant amount of American high schoolers. A recent poll suggested that one in six high schoolers have changed their college plans as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Writing for Forbes, Eric Brotman told students that the pandemic presents an opportunity for them to take a “gap year.” Brotman says that deferring their college plans for a year might allow them to gain practical experience in a field that is relevant to their future career.

“This is a good time to find a part- or full-time job to save money for college expenses,” Brotman wrote. “If you can find an opening within the field you’re interested in — like assisting at a doctor’s office, law practice or engineering firm — you’ll get to learn more about the industry while earning some cash and making meaningful connections for the future.”

Richard Garrett, chief research officer at Eduventures, argued, however, that traditional options for students that opt for a “gap year” may be inaccessible due to the pandemic.

“If you’re an 18- or 19-year-old, your alternatives are pretty limited,” Garrett said. “Your job prospects are very much curtailed. Your ability to travel and volunteer [is] very, very much curtailed.”

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that more students are considering a “gap year” despite restrictions on travel, internship opportunities, and volunteer work. The report noted that various internship programs have modified their offerings to accommodate students in the age of coronavirus.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

