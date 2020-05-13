https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/497677-trump-leads-biden-in-15-battleground-states-while-bidens-lead-shrinks

A CNN/SSRS poll of 15 battleground states found former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenGOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: ‘No evidence’ remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE trailing President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Times: Reporter who called for CDC chief’s resignation went ‘too far’ GOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Cheney defends Fauci: ‘We need his expertise’ to defeat coronavirus MORE.

The same poll found Biden ahead of Trump nationally, but losing in the 15 states that might decide the vote in the Electoral College.

The poll did not include different surveys of each of the 15 states, but surveyed 583 people across 15 states that were decided by eight or fewer points in 2013. It has a margin of error of 3.7 points.

The 15 states are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Trump lead Biden in the poll across those states 52 percent to 45 percent.

Nationally, the poll found Biden leads Trump 51 percent to 46 percent nationally.

The poll was conducted May 7-10 among a random national sample of 1,112 adults, including 1,001 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.7 points, though the battleground state portion’s margin of error is 5.3 points.

The poll found Trump with a slight edge among independents, at 50 percent to 46 percent. It found Biden leads 55 percent to 41 percent among women and 69 percent to 26 percent among people of color, while Trump leads with whites 55 percent to 43 percent.

Trump won 50 percent support from men compared to 46 percent for Biden.

The survey found the former vice president leading among voters 45 and older by six points, but neck and neck among voters under 45, with 49 percent supporting Biden and 46 percent supporting Trump. Biden also leads Trump among voters 65 and older.

The poll found that even though respondents rate the economy at the worst level since 2013, voters said they trust Trump over Biden to handle the economy, 54 percent to 42 percent. Biden, however, is more trusted to handle both the coronavirus outbreak, 51 percent to 45 percent, and health care in general, 54 percent to 42 percent.

The survey found 55 percent of Americans view Trump negatively, compared to 46 percent for Biden. Among the 14 percent of respondents who view both candidates negatively, a group that broke for Trump in 2016, Biden leads 71 percent to 19 percent.

