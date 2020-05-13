https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/polygamy-essentially-decriminalized-utah/

(CNN) — A law effectively decriminalizing bigamy, when two people marry while at least one of them is already legally married, is now in effect in Utah.

For decades, bigamy was a third-degree felony, legally punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. The new law makes it an infraction, putting the offense on par with getting a traffic ticket.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Gary Herbert in March and took effect on Tuesday.

