President Donald Trump voiced his disagreement with his own coronavirus task force director over his recommendations on further lockdown policies to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The president was speaking to the media about lifting the lockdown restrictions when he addressed Dr. Fauci’s concerns about opening up too quickly.

“I was surprised by his answer actually because, it’s just to me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools,” Trump said.

“The only thing that would be an acceptable answer, as I said, was professors, teachers, et cetera, over a certain age. I think they oughtta to take it easy for another few weeks, five weeks, four weeks, who knows, whatever it may be,” he concluded.

The president had earlier explained his disagreement in an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News.

“So Anthony is a good person, a very good person – I’ve disagreed with him,” Trump said in the interview.

“We have to get the schools open, we have to get our country open, we have to open our country. Now we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible, we can’t keep going on like this,” he explained.

“You’re having bedlam already in the streets, you can’t do this,” he added. “We have to get it open. I totally disagree with him on schools.”

The coronavirus task force released guidelines for slowly and methodically opening up parts of the country with some restrictions in order to prevent a second spike of the pandemic. Fauci voiced his concerns that if the economy opened too quickly that certain regions could experience needless and preventable deaths.

The president had previously blasted the mainstream media for attempting to drive a wedge between him and Dr. Fauci.

Here’s the video of Trump’s comments:

[embedded content]

