The big win of conservative Republican State Sen. Tom Tiffany in the special election in Wisconsin’s 7th District Tuesday night is a strong sign that President Trump will carry the Badger State in the fall, former White House Chief of Staff and Republican National Chairman Committee Reince Priebus predicted to Newsmax.

Priebus, a past Republican state chairman of Wisconsin, spoke to us shortly after Tiffany was declared the winner in the race to fill the seat of former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned last year to go into the private sector.

Tiffany rolled up about 57% of the vote against Democrat Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau School Board.

“This shows that Wisconsin is exactly where it needs to be for Trump to be able to win again in November,” said Priebus.

The blue-collar and rural 7th District went for Trump by 21 points in 2016. Tiffany’s winning percentage was only slightly under Trump’s performance.

In Priebus’s words, “Tom Tiffany did exactly what was expected: an easy victory in northern Wisconsin. There were no surprises.”

Tiffany is considered one of the most conservative members of the Wisconsin legislature. He was a vigorous backer of Act 10, the proposal of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker that effectively ended collective bargaining for public employees in Wisconsin.

In addition, Tiffany has fought for development and exploration in northern Wisconsin. The League of Conservation named him to its “dishonor roll,” which Tiffany proudly displayed in his office.

Liberal Democrat Zunker sought to be the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin. She ran with the strong support of former presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

