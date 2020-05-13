https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/rand-paul-announces-will-invite-ric-grenell-testify-senate-hearing-flynn-unmasking-next-week/

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced Wednesday he will invite acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to testify before a Senate hearing next week on the newly declassified list of Obama officials who requested the unmasking of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army ret.) in late 2016 and early 2017 when Flynn as acting as President-Elect Donald Trump’s national security advisor. The list includes the highest levels of the administration including Obama Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Vice President Joe Biden.

“Yesterday I wrote to DNI @RichardGrenell requesting the names of those who were involved in Gen Flynn’s unmasking. Today I received the shocking reply that @JoeBiden and many others knew! What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate”

Yesterday I wrote to DNI @RichardGrenell requesting the names of those who were involved in Gen Flynn’s unmasking. Today I received the shocking reply that @JoeBiden and many others knew! What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate pic.twitter.com/IHpGjeVWwM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

“The Senate must immediately hold hearings on this! Clapper, Comey, Brennan and even Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath. What did the former president know?”

The Senate must immediately hold hearings on this! Clapper, Comey, Brennan and even Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath. What did the former president know? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

Paul is chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs: Subcommittee on Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management.

Copy of the letter Paul sent to Grenell and Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday requesting newly the unclassified documents related to the Flynn unmasking.

