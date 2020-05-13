https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/497636-read-list-of-obama-officials-who-unmasked-flynn

The Trump administration on Wednesday sent Congress a declassified list of Obama-era officials who they say requested documents that led to the identity of former national security adviser Michael Flynn being “unmasked” in intelligence reports.

The officials, who include former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenGOP’s Don Bacon and challenger neck-and-neck in Democratic poll Biden wins Nebraska primary Biden: ‘No evidence’ remote campaigning is hindering White House bid MORE and other top members of the Obama administration, requested the information from the National Security Agency between November 2016 and January 2017. Flynn was the anonymous subject of intelligence reports.

The list is likely to add to escalating debate over Flynn’s case. Flynn in 2017 pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, but the Justice Department has recommended dropping its case against him. He currently awaits a judge’s decision on whether to drop the case or move forward with sentencing.

The names were recently declassified under acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and released publicly on Wednesday by GOP Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority FBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms On The Money: Unemployment rate spikes to 14.7 percent as 20.5 million lose jobs | Trump, White House pumps brakes on next relief bill | Senate GOP resistant to new round of stimulus checks MORE (Wis.) and Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyObama criticism gets under GOP’s skin Pandemic roils GOP views on trade with China Bipartisan senators seek funding for pork producers forced to euthanize livestock MORE (Iowa), chairmen of the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees, respectively.

See the full list of officials below.

