https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rep-dan-crenshaw-democrats-pelosi-coronavirus-aid-package/2020/05/13/id/967275

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, blasted House Democrats’ for their new coronavirus stimulus proposal.

He made his comments during a Wednesday interview on the Fox Business show “Varney & Co.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package on Tuesday. The package includes money for virus testing, another round of direct cash payments and expanded unemployment benefits.

But Crenshaw is pushing for a six-week extension of the $600 a week emergency unemployment payments, according to the Daily Caller.

“Democrats want to extend that benefit through the end of the year, by the way,” Crenshaw said. “If you want to make sure that Americans don’t work, and remain dependent on the government, well, that’s a great way to do it. With my bill, it’s a great way to actually keep stimulating the economy but encourage people to get back to work. And actually get our country back on track.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

