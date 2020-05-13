https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/report-john-brennan-suppressed-intel-showing-russia-favored-hillary/

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has declassified information undermining the Democrats’ claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win.

Fox News anchor Ed Henry said Tuesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that former CIA Director John Brennan “also had intel saying, actually, Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win because she was a known quantity, she had been secretary of state, and Vladimir Putin’s team thought she was more malleable, while candidate Donald Trump was unpredictable.”

Breitbart News noted former Fred Fleitz, a former National Security Council chief of staff, made a similar claim in a FoxNews.com column.

“House Intelligence Committee staff told me that after an exhaustive investigation reviewing intelligence and interviewing intelligence officers, they found that Brennan suppressed high-quality intelligence suggesting that Putin actually wanted the more predictable and malleable Clinton to win the 2016 election,” Fleitz wrote.

Instead, he wrote, “the Brennan team included low-quality intelligence that failed to meet intelligence community standards to support the political claim that Russian officials wanted Trump to win, House Intelligence Committee staff revealed.”

“They said that CIA analysts also objected to including that flawed, substandard information in the assessment,” Fleitz said.

Henry told Tucker Carlson he obtained independent confirmation of the claims by Fleitz.

“This could be a bombshell,” Henry said Tuesday.

Breitbart editor Joel Pollack noted that for three years, “the received wisdom” in Washington has been that 17 intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered to help Trump win.

It turned out, however, that only four agencies had been involved.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Republican Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC, issued a report last month that appeared to confirm the work of the intelligence agencies.

But the new evidence cited by Henry appears to contradict that.

President Trump has accepted the claim that Russia interfered in the election, but he doesn’t believe it helped him win.

Breitbart News said in 2017 the Russians “may just as well have preferred Hillary Clinton, who had given Russia everything it wanted while serving as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State — from the ill-fated ‘reset,’ to a surrender of U.S. missile defenses in Eastern Europe, to the sale of 20% of America’s uranium reserves to a Russian company closely tied to the Russian state.”

