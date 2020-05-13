https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-prince-harry-post-megxit-misses-having-a-structure-doesnt-have-friends

As the reality of Prince Harry’s official split from the Royal Family begins to sink in, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly started to miss his friends and his structured life.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, a source close to Prince Harry said that his move to Los Angeles has not been easy on him, mainly due to the fact that he “doesn’t have friends” and has no job. His wife, Meghan Markle, on the other hand, has a plethora of friends and may indeed resume her acting career now that she resides in her native Los Angeles.

“He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK, and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now,” a source told the Vanity Fair.

“So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless,” the source added. “It won’t always be like this.”

As noted by Fox News, one of the conditions of Harry’s exit from the Royal Family bars him from using his official military appointments on top of his HR titles. They also no longer have access to their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

In late-March of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially ended their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in order to carve out a “progressive role” in the institution. In a statement, the pair said they will consider how best to contribute to this “global shift.”

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” said the couple. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

Nearly one month later, the couple released a strongly-w0rded letter to the editors of the U.K.’s biggest tabloids – the Sun, the Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express – denouncing the publications for pushing false stories about their lives and asserting that they will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

Lifetime has also planned to produce a made-for-TV movie about the royal couple exiting from the family and will title it, “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” According to the official synopsis from TV Line, the movie will chronicle “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie.” The movie will also show in dramatic detail the “struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.”

