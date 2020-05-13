http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HuWeyrAIJus/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that there were “many, many other unmaskings” besides that of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn that also need to be investigated.

Johnson said, “I thought it was interesting the vice president used the word diversion. Ever since, I have been highlighting the texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page on December 15 of 2016, where Strzok texts Page, saying that I think our sisters are leaking like mad, scorned, worried and political. They’re kicking into overdrive. What were they worried about? Obviously, they were highly political individuals, people like Brennan and Clapper and Comey.”

“So, I have always felt that what we witnessed with the whole Russia investigation, the hoax, the fact that the FBI knew full well by the end of January that there was nothing there, and yet James Comey set up the appointment of a special counsel, I have always thought that was a massive diversionary operation on the part of members of the Obama administration to really divert attention away from what they were doing during the campaign, the exoneration of Hillary Clinton,” he continued. “Now, again, we are starting to see that, and with the revelation of the House Intelligence Committee transcripts, the fact that the — and, by the way, I also got to credit my staff members who painstakingly went down into the Senate secure area, painstakingly went through the FISA report, found those footnotes that showed that, if there’s any disinformation, Russian disinformation in the 2016 campaign, it was paid for by Hillary Clinton.”

Johnson added, “And they found those footnotes. So they called me down there. I saw that those things needed to be made public. And that really is what broke this information logjam. Again, credit to Attorney General Barr and Ric Grenell for declassifying those footnotes, declassifying the House Intelligence transcripts, and now declassifying the members of the Obama administration that unmasked. In this case, all we’re talking about is Michael Flynn. There were many, many other unmaskings which we also need to investigate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

