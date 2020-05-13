https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-governors-economy/2020/05/13/id/967244

Rush Limbaugh said this week on his radio show that Democrats will try to keep states from reopening because they want to “wreck the economy” to hurt President Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

“The American Left and the Democrat Party is going to do its best to keep this economy shut down, to extend and expand that shutdown — and blow up their own country’s jobs — just to ensure that Trump loses,” Limbaugh said on Tuesday, according to RealClearPolitics. “But here’s the thing about that. Let’s do a little hypothetical. Let’s say this continues as it is, and let’s say that more and more red states open up and the economy in these states starts to return and revive.”

He added that Democrat governors will “stay locked down all for the express purpose of canceling out the increase created by the red states. The economic activity that will happen from the red states going back to work, the blue state governors are gonna try to cancel it out by keeping their people at home. They’re gonna wreck the economy. Their objective is to wreck the economy and get rid of Trump. So let’s say that … Well, hard as it is to imagine, let’s say they succeed. Let’s imagine they do this. They keep the economy in such bad shape that Trump is sent packing. What do they expect when that’s all over? Do they expect us just to forget it?”

Limbaugh concluded, “They think they can go out and even try to ruin the economy — and at the end of it, we’re all just gonna be brothers and sisters and say, ‘Okay. Let’s now work together to heal.’ I can’t believe that that’ll work, but time will tell.”

