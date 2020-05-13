https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/samantha-power-caught-lying-oath-testified-no-recollection-making-unmasking-request-related-general-flynn/

Samantha Power

Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power lied under oath to Congress about unmasking General Flynn.

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge on Wednesday obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn and released it to the public.

Names included former VP Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, Samantha Power, former DNI chief James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey and others.

According to the new documents released, Samantha Power sought to unmask General Flynn SEVEN TIMES.

TRENDING: BREAKING: List of Obama Operatives Who Unmasked General Mike Flynn Revealed… Including Brennan, Biden, Clapper and Samantha Power!

Power’s first request was dated November 30, 2016 and her last unmasking request related to Flynn was dated January 11, 2017.

Power, however, previously testified to the House Intelligence Committee that she has “no recollection of making a request related to General Flynn” when asked by Adam Schiff if she made such requests.

Power also told Schiff she had nothing to do with leaking Flynn’s name or calls with Kislyak to the media.

Samantha Power lied pic.twitter.com/z5fcpCaVfE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 13, 2020

According to previous reports by John Solomon, Samantha Power unmasked hundreds of Americans in Obama’s last year in office.

In fact, Samantha Power sought to unmask Americans on a near daily basis.

When pressed about this, Power testified to Rep. Trey Gowdy that not all of the unmasking requests made in her name were directed by her.

Will she use this excuse again now that she was caught making seven unmasking requests related to General Flynn?

Will Biden also use this excuse after he was caught unmasking General Flynn?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

