“Newly released Congressional testimony shows that Adam Schiff spread falsehoods shamelessly about Russia and Donald Trump for three years even as his own committee gathered contrary evidence.”

That’s how the Wall Street Journal editorial board sees it, penning a piece on Wednesday that absolutely eviscerates the California Democrat who has led a one-man war against President Trump.

The WSJ combed through 57 transcripts of interviews released last week by the House Intelligence Committee, all involving the so-called Reussian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The committee, now headed by Schiff, began its probe in January 2017 and ended it in March 2018 — with a final finding that there was no evidence the Trump campaign conspired with Russia. Schiff refused to release the transcripts after he became chairman in 2019.

“Now we know why,” the WSJ ed board said.

From the earliest days of the collusion narrative, Mr. Schiff insisted that he had evidence proving the plot. In March 2017 on MSNBC, Mr. Schiff teased that he couldn’t “go into particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now.” In December 2017 he told CNN that collusion was a fact: “The Russians offered help, the campaign accepted help. The Russians gave help and the President made full use of that help.” In April 2018, Mr. Schiff released his response to Mr. Nunes’s report, stating that its finding of no collusion “was unsupported by the facts and the investigative record.

But all of Schiff’s claims were lies.

“None of this was true, and Mr. Schiff knew it.,” the ed board wrote. “In July 2017, here’s what former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told Mr. Schiff and his colleagues: ‘I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.’ Three months later, former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch agreed that while she’d seen “concerning” information, ‘I don’t recall anything being briefed up to me.’ Former Deputy AG Sally Yates concurred several weeks later: ‘We were at the fact-gathering stage here, not the conclusion stage.’

The piece concludes: “As for Mr. Schiff, no one should ever believe another word he says.”

