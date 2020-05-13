http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4D5tTjrMQks/

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) said Republicans were living in an “alternative universe” of conspiracy theories aimed at former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Schumer said, “The White House censured agency after agency. They’ve gotten their minions and Fox News and everyone else to personally and vitriolically attack people who tell the truth. I’ll tell you something, in this huge crisis, if you avoid the truth, you’re going to make it worse. And you’re going to make it worse for everybody, including I would say to the Republican Party and Donald Trump, for yourselves.”

He continued, “Instead of doing what they’re supposed to do, Senate Republicans, coming up with answers to the COVID crisis, having oversight hearings finding out why small business is not getting over-lending, why we’re not testing, why hospitals are still hurting and not getting the money they need, instead of oversight hearings on that they come up with conspiracy theories on Obama. Chairman Johnson wants to go after Biden and this Hunter Biden conspiracy theory, which came from the Russians of all people. This is amazing to me. What alternative universe do they live in? Spending their time on discredited conspiracy theories against Obama, against Biden instead of dealing with the biggest crisis we had in decades and decades and decades. What universe are they in? What is in their heads? They don’t have to agree with me on everything that should be done about the crisis, but why aren’t they talking about it instead of absurd, often Russian-generated conspiracy against their political enemies?”

