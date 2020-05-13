https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hawley-fbi-fisa-court-investigation/2020/05/13/id/967246

A special counsel is needed to do a “full-fledged investigation” into the Obama administration’s actions in the probe into Russian involvement with President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and in the push against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Sen. Josh Hawley said Wednesday.

“I do want to hear from all of those people,” the Missouri Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “I think it’s entirely appropriate … put them under oath. If they won’t come, we should subpoena these people so that they can look in the eye of the American public and tell everyone what exactly they did.”

He said there are many questions that have not been answered.

The “more we learn, the worse it looks” when it comes to the steps that were taken to investigate Flynn, said Hawley, adding that comments have been heard from former Attorney General Eric Holder and ex-President Barack Obama because they know “they’re about to get caught.”

“The more we learn, the more that we see that the Obama administration took unprecedented action to spy on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, to mislead the FISA court, a secret court where if you are a target of an investigation you don’t get to appear before the court,” said Hawley.

Meanwhile, Hawley has been pushing to withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization and said it’s time for a Senate vote along those lines, as it’s time to vote for a system that favors the United States over China.

He added that he thinks American citizens and states should be able to sue China and courts should be able to seize Chinese assets if they have been harmed by coronavirus.

