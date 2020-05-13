https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rickscott-who-investigation-buyamerican/2020/05/13/id/967339

If American consumers were hesitant to protest Chinese goods, they should not be any longer – as the U.S. must hold China and the World Health Organization responsible for the global coronavirus pandemic, according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

“We have to start asking our retailers where things are made, and then we have to do everything we can to buy American, and, for sure, don’t buy anything from communist China,” Scott told Wednesday’s “Spicer and Co.“

Think about communist China: They steal our jobs, they steal our technology, they put people in prison for their religion, they take away the basic rights of Hong Kong citizens, and now they were not transparent and Americans died and a lot of people lost their jobs. Buy American products.”

Scott is leading two initiatives in Congress, including a bill to require companies like Amazon to disclose where products are made, and an effort that taps Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to lead the Senate Homeland Committee investigation of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus pandemic response and the WHO’s potential complicity in Chinese malfeasance.

“I believe Americans are fed up with communist China like I am and will hold them accountable and also help American workers by buying American,” Scott told host Sean Spicer.

As for the WHO investigation, Scott intends to find out what the WHO knew and when they knew it, amid the Trump’s administration’s halt of more than $37 million in congressionally approved funding for the WHO.

“Well, clearly WHO is not the World Health Organization, it’s a propaganda arm for the Communist party of China; that’s what they become,” Scott told Spicer.

“To this day they’re still parroting communist China. And I know internally they have different information, so we’re going to hold them accountable. One, this is our tax dollars, but two this is our health.

“You should expect the World Health Organization to help us prevent a pandemic in this country.”

