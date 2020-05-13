https://www.dailywire.com/news/senate-intelligence-chairman-served-fbi-search-warrant-over-stock-trades-report-says

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been served with an FBI search warrant in connection with dozens of stock trades he made on February 13, before the widespread stay-at-home orders took place.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the FBI visited the senator at his residence around the nation’s capital, where he turned over his cell phone. The Times reported no other details about the warrant at the time of publishing, and spoke with a law enforcement official on the condition of anonymity.

Information about Burr’s stock activists was unearthed in late March by ProPublica, which reported that the senator and his wife “sold off a significant percentage of his stocks” over the course of 33 transactions in a single day.

From the single day of trading, the news agency discovered Burr had unloaded between $628,000 and $1.72 million in holdings.

A financial filing obtained by The New York Times notes that Burr sold off between $15,001 to $50,000 in holdings of Extended Stay America and $50,001 to $100,000 in holdings of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Alice Fisher, an attorney for Burr, said “the law is clear that any American — including a Senator — may participate in the stock market based on public information.”

“When this issue arose, Senator Burr immediately asked the Senate Ethics Committee to conduct a complete review, and he will cooperate with that review as well as any other appropriate inquiry,” said Fisher. “Senator Burr welcomes a thorough review of the facts in this matter, which will establish that his actions were appropriate.”

AP reports that Burr has acknowledged his stock sales were related to the coronavirus, but maintains he only used public information to guide his financial decisions, specifically referencing CNBC daily health and science reporting.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

