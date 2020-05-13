https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-singer-melissa-etheridges-son-dead-age-21/

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for National GeographicMelissa Etheridge performs at the 2018 National Geographic Awards at GWU Lisner Auditorium on June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images for National Geographic)

Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died.

The singer mourned the loss of her son in a statement she shared on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

Beckett was just 21 years of age.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

No further details on the death were revealed.

Hours earlier, Cypher’s death was announced on Etheridge’s Twitter account.

The daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the coronavirus outbreak was canceled.

“My heart is broken,” Etheridge’s statement said.

September 27, 2011 shows singer Melissa Etheridge (C) posing with her son Beckett (R) and her daughter Bailey during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2011, shows singer Melissa Etheridge (C) posing with her son Beckett (R) and her daughter Bailey during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood. (Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

“I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge also has a daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher, born in 1997. Beckett Cypher was born the following year.

Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.

“I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

