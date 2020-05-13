https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/someone-calls-cops-church-busy-handing-free-meals/

(GLENS FALLS POST-STAR) — GLENS FALLS — Police were called Saturday afternoon to the Full Foundation Pentecostal Church on Staple Street, but no violations were found, only charity and goodness.

Someone called in a complaint that too many people were congregating at the church, breaking the social distancing rules in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. But the officer found all in order, as a few church members were cooking free takeout dinners for people driving up to receive them.

It may have appeared the church was busy, because cars have been lining up for the free meals. Before the pandemic, church leaders were holding the dinners every first and third Saturday, but they’ve been doing the cooking every week since April and drawing more and more takers.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

