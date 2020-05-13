https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/tesla-employees-choose-not-work-may-impact-unemployment-benefits/

(CNBC) — Tesla HR boss Valerie Workman warned the company’s California employees on Wednesday afternoon that if they are called back to work but choose to stay home due to Covid-19 concerns, they could lose unemployment benefits.

Workman suggested that decision would be up to the state of California and not Tesla.

“Once you are called back, you will no longer be on furlough so if you choose not to work, it may impact your unemployment benefits as determined by your local government agency – and not by Tesla. We completely respect your decision and will support you, without any penalties from us,” the email said.

