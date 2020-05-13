https://www.dailywire.com/news/thats-sexist-emily-ratajkowski-pegs-internalized-misogyny-to-women-who-think-shes-too-sexy-to-read-says-shes-victim-of-it-too

During an interview with GQ Britain published Thursday, model and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski talked sexism and body image, noting that a female once underestimated her intellectual prowess because she too sexy. “That’s sexist,” Ratajkowski recalled, noting that this proves the theory of so-called “internalized misogyny,” a trap she’s fallen victim too, as well.

“I was confused by some people’s reaction for a long time. People saying, ‘You can’t do all these things,’” Ratajkowski explained to GQ, in relation to her aesthetics pigeonholing her in the mainstream.

“It taught me a lot about sexism and misogyny in the world, because the idea that a woman who looks a certain way or presents herself a certain way can’t talk about politics or read books? Ridiculous,” she said.

Ratajkowski recalled a girlfriend of a reporter who once questioned if the model really read all the books she claimed to have read, apparently because of her looks.

“I remember in an interview I gave years ago, I had mentioned I liked reading and in the piece the journalist explained how he went home and his girlfriend said to him, ‘Do you think she’s really read all those books?’” she recalled.

“I mean, that’s sexist!” Ratajkowski exclaimed. “Nowadays someone would call that out. It just goes to show how deep some of our ideas about women run.”

“You know, I fall victim to those ideas too,” she explained, naming actress Demi Moore.

“I realised I had made assumptions about Demi Moore too,” the 28-year-old said. “I definitely wrote her off a little bit, as an actress, because she was so sexy, because she had that body. And I’m Em Rata, so that’s seriously ironic.”

“It just goes to show how deeply internalised misogyny is,” she added.

The model noted that she’s now working on a book of essays which dissect this very topic. “I’d say it’s like a memoir, but with added political thinking,” she explained. “I’m trying to use my experience as a model and someone who has capitalised on their image and also someone who has been maybe a victim of their image. It’s complicated. I am looking at all that through a feminist perspective and just trying to decipher some of the answers. I don’t have them all yet; maybe I never will.”

Ratajkowski is an active supporter of far-left Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and protested the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The model, along with comedian Amy Schumer, was arrested during one of the anti-Kavanaugh protests in Washington D.C.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,”Ratajkowski captioned an Instagram photo.

“Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she wrote. “Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was thrust into the limelight last year by elected Democrats after she sent a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) claiming the judge attempted to sexually assault her at a house party in the early 1980s, though Blasey Ford was unable to specify exactly where or when the alleged incident took place. The dubious claim was found to be uncorroborated, the alleged witnesses she named denied any knowledge of the party or outright refuted the accusation, and the Senate Judiciary Committee ultimately found that there was “no evidence to substantiate any of the claims.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

