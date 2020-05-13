https://www.theblaze.com/news/the-price-is-right-donates-nearly-100k-to-planned-parenthood

CBS’s “The Price is Right” hosted a primetime special raising almost $100,000 for Planned Parenthood this week, during a nighttime episode featuring guest contestant and famous drag queen RuPaul.

What are the details?

The network promoted the special, dubbed “The Price is Right At Night” ahead of time, noting that Drew Carey, the host of the “#1-rated daytimes series and the longest-running game show in television history,” would be joined on stage by RuPaul, who would “be playing to raise money for the charity Planned Parenthood.”

Fox News reported that “contestants won big during the special, totaling $97,266 in prizes,” meaning “that the same dollar amount” would be donated to Planned Parenthood. The outlet noted that the move to raise funds for America’s most famous abortion provider sparked online debate between viewers.

On the game show’s Twitter feed, several people expressed their frustration over the move, with one saying, “Never thought I would see the day The Price is Right would support the murder of babies.” Another wrote, “What a disgrace #priceisrightatnight Long time fan but u lost me with support of PP. They don’t even let clients see the ultrasound while restrained during abortions. Shame.”

But others supported the game show’s initiative, with one cheering, “Totally here for this and the support of @PPFA,” and another tweeting, “Thank you for supporting Planned Parenthood! For many women, this is their only access to reproductive health care.”

The Hill pointed out that it wasn’t just viewers who took notice of the politically-charged fundraising initiative by “The Price is Right.” Planned Parenthood took to Twitter to thank RuPaul for his actions because it “is what we NEED right now!”

Prior to its airing, pro-life organization Live Action tweeted the details of the special while pointing out, “Planned Parenthood slaughters 947 Americans every day and has over $2 BILLION in assets. Despicable.”

