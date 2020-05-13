https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/got-pulitzer-prize-story-100-false-lara-logan-slams-trump-hating-garbage-journalists-ny-times-wapo-video/

The far left New York Times admitted this week that its “science and health reporter” Donald McNeil, Jr., went too far this week during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. During the interview McNeil went on a tear against several members of the Trump administration. The New York Times said they discussed the issue with him.

Again, Donald McNeil, Jr. is the “science and health” reporter at the Times.

On Wednesday, Lara Logan weighed in on the state of the liberal mainstream media. Lara did not hold back and went as far as saying the Pulitzer winning reporters at The New York Times need to return their awards.



New York Times and Washington Post Pulitzer winners for their garbage Trump-Russia collusion hoax — From left: Maggie Haberman, Jo Becker, Matt Apuzzo, Rosalind Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous, Greg Miller and Mark Mazetti accept the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting from Columbia University.

Lara Logan: How come The New York Times never makes a mistake that helps the Trump Administration? How come no other paper does that as well? And how come nobody cares about the fact that you got a Pulitzer Prize for a story that was 100% false? And then you went back to the same sources and you gave them a platform and let them justify and defend their actions? That reporters don’t know what the law says! They report on laws and don’t even know what they say. And one important point to make here. Grenell as DNI, he’s not unmasking anybody. He doesn’t have to follow those rules. He has to follow the law of declassification.

Lara left her co-hosts on Outnumbered speechless with her blatant honesty.

Via Outnumbered.

And for the record…

President Trump wrote yesterday on these fake Pulitzers.

Fake @PulitzerPrizes must be taken back. These “journalists” got everything wrong. Give them to the real journalists who got it right! https://t.co/at2oRBwdOS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

