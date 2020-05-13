https://pjmedia.com/columns/pj-media-staff/2020/05/13/today-exclusive-live-vip-video-chat-with-townhalls-kurt-schlichter-hot-airs-ed-morrissey-pjs-stephen-kruiser-n390417

Join Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter, Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey & PJ’s Stephen Kruiser for an exclusive live chat for VIP Gold members today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

During the chat, you’ll be able to submit your questions to be answered live.

The live video stream will be added to this post right at 5:00 p.m. ET.

If you’re not already a VIP Gold member, you can subscribe here. Use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

