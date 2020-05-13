https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-announces-employees-can-work-from-home-forever

A lot of things might not go back to the way they were after the world-shaking, economy-crushing coronavirus shutdowns, including how businesses operate. The state-mandated closures of entire industries has forced many companies to try to adapt to working remotely, and some are finding that it actually works out all right. One of the most significant remote work announcements from a major company yet came this week when Twitter announced that many of its employees will be able to work from home “forever,” not just until the shutdowns are lifted.

In an email first reported by BuzzFeed News, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees Tuesday that they can work from home permanently if they so choose. “Some jobs that require physical presence, such as maintaining servers, will still require employees to come in,” the outlet notes.

“In his email, Dorsey said it’s unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September, and that business travel would be canceled until then as well, with very few exceptions,” BuzzFeed reports. “The company will also cancel all in-person events for the rest of the year, and reassess its plan for 2021 later this year. Finally, Twitter upped its allowance for work from home supplies to $1,000 for all employees.”

A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed the decision that many employees will be allowed to work remotely indefinitely. “Opening offices will be our decision. When and if our employees come back, will be theirs,” the spokesperson told NBC News on Tuesday.

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere,” the spokesperson explained.

“The past few months have proven we can make that work,” the spokesperson added. “So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”

BuzzFeed notes that even before the pandemic prompted country-wide lockdowns, Dorsey had announced that his company was moving away from its centralized, San Francisco-based operation to a more “distributed” model.

“Our concentration in San Francisco is not serving us any longer and we will strive to be a far more distributed workforce,” Dorsey said in early February. “We have to build a company that’s not entirely dependent on San Francisco.”

NBC notes that many of the big tech companies, including Facebook, Google and Microsoft, were among the first to announce work-from-home policies amid the pandemic, with Google having since told employees that most of them will continue to work from home until 2021.

