https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/05/13/vip-gold-chat-live-5-kurt-schlichter-stephen-kruiser-ed-morrissey/

Don’t miss today’s tremendous live, interactive VIP Gold chat with Townhall’s Kurt Schlicher, PJ Media’s Stephen Kruiser, and HotAir’s Ed Morrissey! It airs at 5 pm ET today, and the trio will take your questions and comments and give an in-depth analysis of the top topics of the day.

If you are not a VIP Gold member, you can join at this link — and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off!

Stephen covers all of the news with his own sharp wit. Kurt brings his A-game on liberty issues and makes sure to keep it real along the way. Ed has kept pace with developments abroad and at home at the local level as well.

We had plenty to discuss today, and lots of time to take your questions. The hot topics were:

The curtain pulling back on the FBI/DoJ Russiagate scandal

Joe Biden’s continuing Tara Reade scandal

COVID-19 developments, and economic meltdown

The 2020 national election

With all the fast-moving developments, our VIP Gold members can get the latest as it happens from Kurt, Stephen, and Ed. The live chat will be available for replay shortly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

