WASHINGTON — Two of the federal government’s top health officials painted a grim picture of the months ahead on Tuesday, warning a Senate panel that the coronavirus pandemic was far from contained, just a day after President Trump declared that “we have met the moment and we have prevailed.”
The officials — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — predicted dire consequences if the nation reopened its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacked critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected.
“If we do not respond in an adequate way when the fall comes, given that it is without a doubt that there will be infections that will be in the community, then we run the risk of having a resurgence,” said Dr. Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is at the forefront of efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine.
If states reopen their economies too soon, he warned, “there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” which could result not only in “some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery.”
Dr. Fauci’s remarks, during a high-profile — and partly virtual — hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, along with those of Dr. Redfield, made clear that the nation had not yet prevailed.
They appeared to rattle the markets, driving the S&P 500 down as investors weighed the potential of a second wave of infections against Mr. Trump’s promises that the economy would bounce back once stay-at-home restrictions were lifted. Worrisome reports of spikes in infections in countries like China, South Korea and Germany, where lockdowns had been lifted, seemed to confirm the American officials’ fears.
Here in Washington, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield, who have been barred by the White House from appearing before the Democratic-controlled House, drew a very different picture of the state of the pandemic than the president, who has cheered for a swift reopening, championed protesters demanding an end to the quarantine and predicted the beginning of a “transition to greatness.”
Dr. Fauci told senators that coronavirus therapeutics and a vaccine would almost certainly not be ready in time for the new school year, that outbreaks in other parts of the world would surely reach the United States and that humility in the face of an unpredictable killer meant erring on the side of caution, even with children, who have fared well but have recently shown new vulnerabilities.
Dr. Redfield pleaded with senators to build up the nation’s public health infrastructure, even as he acknowledged that the C.D.C. had not filled 30 jobs authorized by Congress last year to expand its capacity to track outbreaks, and had yet to put in place a “comprehensive surveillance” system to monitor outbreaks in nursing homes, which have been hard hit by the pandemic.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” he said, “but we are more prepared.”
The two were among four government doctors — the others were Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of food and drugs, and Adm. Brett P. Giroir, an assistant secretary for health — who testified remotely during the hearing. Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, who like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Redfield and Dr. Hahn is in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus, presided as the committee’s chairman from his home in Maryville, Tenn.
The doctors’ downbeat assessments came as the death toll in the United States surpassed 81,000 — a figure that Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, noted was “45 times the rate of South Korea.” The hearing, titled “Covid-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School,” offered little concrete advice on how that would happen. It was the first chance lawmakers have had to publicly question the officials in Congress since Mr. Trump declared a national emergency two months ago — and to do so without Mr. Trump standing nearby.
Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, speaking to reporters outside the hearing on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 12: Senators listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speak remotely during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on how to safely open the country and get America back to work and school. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, taking off her mask before asking a question at the hearing on Tuesday.
4/4 SLIDES
Despite the gloomy predictions for the months ahead, the experts drew a somewhat more upbeat picture over the long term. Asked by Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, if the scientists would ultimately develop a vaccine, Dr. Fauci said: “It’s definitely not a long shot, Senator Romney. I would think that it’s more likely than not that we will.”
And Admiral Giroir assured Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, that his office was determined to see to it that a vaccine “reaches all segments of society regardless of their ability to pay.”
Some Republicans sounded their own upbeat note. Mr. Alexander proclaimed testing in the United States “impressive” and “enough to begin going back to work.” Senator Mike Braun, Republican of Indiana, agreed, saying in an interview, “I have great optimism that we won’t backslide.”
Mississippi Army National Guard Sgt. Newman Kazery, right, elbow bumps with Charles Jenkins, a supply tech and disabled Navy veteran, as he goes to work at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson on May 12. Kazery was one of 50 members of the Mississippi Air and Army National Guard that stood outside the medical facility and applaud both incoming and outgoing medical shifts honoring medical personnel for their efforts in working with the coronavirus on the final day of National Nurses Week.
The New Orleans Health Department, LCMC Health, and LSU Health Sciences offer free coronavirus disease walk-up testing at the Treme Recreation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 12.
Homemade face masks for sale blow in the wind outside of a business, on May 12 in San Antonio. Texas. San Antonio continues to encourage face masks or coverings as well as social distancing in an an effort to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.
A man wearing a face mask hurries across York Road after shopping for groceries, on May 12 in Towson, Maryland. Americans are slowly getting back on the road after hunkering down amid the coronavirus pandemic, though driving still is well below what it was before many states issued stay-at-home orders.
Airport workers hold an in-vehicle circular rally for better protections amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on May 12.
Jill Evans sorts students’ belongings as she packs them in her kindergarten classroom at Walnut Grove Elementary school on May 12 in Olathe. Teachers were gathering belongings and classwork of their students so they could be picked up by parents next week. The school closed on March 13, as all Kansas schools were ordered shut to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and eventually ordered closed for the remainder of the school year. Evans, who will be teaching at a different school next fall said she will miss saying goodbye to her students at the end of the school year.
Hundreds of people wait in line for hours at a downtown Brooklyn office for their EBT Food Stamp cards on May 12 in New York City. Across America, people are reeling from the loss of jobs and incomes as unemployment soars to historical levels following the COVID-19 outbreak.
A cyclist rides through the nearly empty financial district in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 12.
A demonstrator holds a sign outside Tesla’s primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials’ restrictions by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, on May 12.
Healthcare workers at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County take photos with co-workers after they watched the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron fly over in Chicago on May 12. The flyover was a salute to first responders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a little girl wears a mask at El Rancho grocery store in Dallas, Texas on May 12.
The South Carolina Supreme Court met on May 12 in Columbia, South Carolina., for its first- ever oral arguments via teleconference. The Court heard concerns over potential difficulties of voting in this year’s elections due to the coronavirus outbreak, as social distancing recommendations remain in place.
Law enforcement officers surround the executive mansion as people gather in downtown to protest stay-at-home orders during a ReOpen NC rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 12.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, walks to speak about the so-called Heroes Act on May 12 on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package, providing nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.
People wait to vote at a voting station for the special election between Democratic state assembly woman Christy Smith and Republican businessman and ex-Navy pilot Mike Garcia to replace former Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill in the state’s 25th Congressional District, in Santa Clarita, California on May 12.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Detroit in solidarity with healthcare and frontline workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues on May 12 in Detroit, Michigan.
Laura Anderson grabs a can of food for a box on May 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Salvation Army, with the help of the Midwest Food Bank and the Indiana National Guard, packed 5,000 boxes at Lucas Oil Stadium to help Hoosier families in need.
Senators Tim Kaine and Richard Burr greet each other with an elbow bump before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on COVID-19 on May 12 in Washington, D.C. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is expected to testify remotely before the committee.
People line up in their cars at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Bergen Community College main campus, in Paramus, New Jersey on May 12.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks remotely during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 12 in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11 in Washington, D.C.
People walk past shuttered stores in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak on May 11 in New York.
Karle Manke, 77, cuts a customer’s hair at his barbershop which he opened on May 4 and has since been issued two citations, defying the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) executive order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in Owosso, Michigan on May 11. Manke says he will keep his shop open and running and is encouraging customers to abide by social distancing rules and to wear masks.
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, chair of the Assembly Accountability & Administrative Review Committee, questions Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, about the state’s purchase of protective equipment to battle the coronavirus, during an oversight hearing in Sacramento, Calif. on May 11.
A King County Metro bus driver wipes down a handrail before stepping onto a bus on May 11 in Seattle,
Washington. The coronavirus pandemic has plunged Puget Sound-area transit agencies into a crisis-planning mode, as ridership and revenue have plunged and predictions that people will not be returning to buses and trains in large numbers anytime soon.
From left, Brody, 9, Ailbe, 5, and Riggs, 6, play with coins in a fountain on a hot day at Desert Ridge Marketplace during the phased reopening from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in north Phoenix, Arizona on May 11.
A worker exits a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at Tesla’s primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials’ coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions by reopening the plant in Fremont, California on May 11.
A mural honoring healthcare workers at Montefiore Medical Center in New York on May 11.
Nicki Raman serves Beth Derry and Scott Deckard at the Peppermint Downtown Thai restaurant on May 11 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Workers divide bulk food into bags for donation by SOMOS, in partnership with World Central Kitchen and Maestro Cares Foundation on May 11 in New York.
A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak at National Harbor, Maryland on May 11.
Massachusetts US Army National Guard soldiers distribute food at John Ruiz Park to people suffering from food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 11 in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Featuring 437 beds for coronavirus patients, a new field hospital built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of the National Guard is shown inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on May 11 in Washington, D.C.
A man carries flowers while crossing a street on Mother’s Day at the Los Angeles Flower Market Sunday on May 10 in Los Angeles, CA.
A shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store on May 10 in southeast Denver, CO. Problems triggered by the new coronavirus have triggered shortages of meat in some parts of the country.
Doug Hassebroek plants flowers under a tree outside their home wearing a mask as a precautionary measure during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York on May 10.
A person sweeps the street in front of businesses that are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 10, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Thousands of people wait in line to pick up bundles of food and goods during the weekly food pantry service run by Grace Ministries of the North Shore in Everett, Massachusetts, on May 10.
Pastor Bobby Contreras, center, leads his church in music as churchgoers, using social distancing practices, return to in-person services at Alamo Heights Baptist Church, on May 10, in San Antonio.
Beach-goers look for parking spots for their cars at Daytona Beach as sections of Volusia County beaches reopened today for the parking of vehicles next to posts spaced 12 feet apart on May 9.
A firefighter smiles while walking towards a medical worker outside of NYU Langone Health hospital during the nightly ‘Clap Because We Care’ cheer for medical staff and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 9, in New York City.
A group of Indiana University students who just finished graduating from the Kelley School of business during a video ceremony this weekend celebrate afterwards by jumping into waters of the Showalter Fountain and posing for photographs on May 9.
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer sits beside an art piece titled “-Thank You” by Benat Iglesias Lopez and his four-year-old son Teo which was made to thank frontline workers, outside Central Park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on May 9.
Plastic sheets separate customers at A Cut Above the Rest barbershop on May 9 in Las Vegas, NV.
Social distancing signs are pictured at Eaton Canyon Golf Course, which re-opened today, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pasadena, California on May 9.
A restaurant employee places a sign on a street corner to drum up lunchtime business as the city’s stay-at-home order to check the spread of the new coronavirus expired on May 9 in Denver, CO.
Guests drive their vehicles through the Phoenix Zoo on May 9 in Phoenix, AZ. The zoo has lost over $4 million since closing in March due to the COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to generate revenue to feed and care for the animals, the zoo began allowing people to drive through the park to view the animals from their own vehicles. The “Zoo Cruise” is scheduled to run through May.
Pedestrians walk through the nearly empty Oculus during the coronavirus pandemic on May 9 in New York.
Local artist Claudia La Bianca, left, works on a mural honoring health care workers on the sides of a parking garage at Jackson Memorial Hospital during the new coronavirus pandemic on May 9 in Miami, FL.
49/49 SLIDES
Slideshow by photo services
But the sentiment was not universal. Mr. Romney drew an unfavorable comparison between South Korea, which conducted 140,000 tests by March 6 and has had 258 deaths from Covid-19, and the United States, which had conducted about 2,000 tests by March 6.
“I find our testing record is nothing to celebrate,” Mr. Romney said.
For Dr. Redfield, who has largely been sidelined by Mr. Trump — at least in the administration’s public response — the hearing was a rare opportunity to speak directly to Americans, though he often seemed at pains not to showcase any disagreements with the president. Dr. Fauci, one of the most visible federal health officials and voices in the pandemic, has had less frequent appearances at the podium the past two weeks, since Mr. Trump abandoned his daily coronavirus task force briefings. Often the subject of speculation that the president will fire him, Dr. Fauci reassured senators that their relationship was intact.
“There is certainly not a confrontational relationship between me and the president,” he said, adding that when he gives Mr. Trump advice, “he hears that, he respects it, he gets opinions from a variety of other people.”
The hearing scene was extraordinary. The wood-paneled hearing room, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, was set up with tables along all four walls, so senators — some of whom were wearing masks that they removed while speaking — could sit a reasonable distance apart. Those who participated virtually gave viewers a peek into their private lives. Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the panel, appeared beside a pine cabinet in her home office. Mr. Alexander’s dog, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Rufus, slept in the background as he spoke.
The mood was at times tense. Mr. Alexander put Democrats on notice not to engage in “finger pointing” and insisted that “even the experts underestimated Covid-19.” Ms. Murray followed that by calling Mr. Trump’s response “a disaster,” adding: “The president isn’t telling the truth. We must, and our witnesses must.”
Across the Capitol, House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion economic stimulus measure to respond to the pandemic, including $1 trillion in aid to state, local and tribal governments, another round of $1,200 direct payments to American families, and more money for jobless aid and food assistance.
Ms. Murray used her time to make a pitch for the package, saying Republicans — who have already joined with Democrats in approving nearly $3 trillion in government aid — had not done enough.
“What good is a bridge that only gets you to the middle of the river?” she asked.
There were flash points between the witnesses and the senators, as well. In one sharp exchange, Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, pressed his belief that children needed to return to school and told Dr. Fauci that his voice was not the only one senators would listen to.
“I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy,” Mr. Paul said. “And as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you’re the one person who gets to make a decision.”
Dr. Fauci replied, “We should be humble about what we don’t know.” But, he continued, “we really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children,” because new research is showing that they may not be “completely immune to the deleterious effects” of Covid-19.
The White House has put out guidelines for states to follow, called “Opening Up America Again,” in planning how to reopen businesses and get people back to work and school. The plan recommends, among other things, that before reopening, states should have a “downward trajectory of positive tests” or a “downward trajectory of documented cases” of the coronavirus over two weeks, while conducting robust contact tracing and “sentinel surveillance” testing of asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations, like nursing homes.
But the guidelines are not mandatory, and many states are reopening without adhering to them, seeking to ease the pain as millions of working people and small-business owners are facing economic ruin while sheltering at home.
Senator Christopher S. Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, complained on Tuesday that Dr. Fauci and the other witnesses were “trying to have it both ways” by saying that states should not reopen too early while giving governors guidance that was “criminally vague.” The C.D.C. has been working on a more specific plan that has been held up by the White House. Mr. Murphy demanded to know when it would be released — especially given that states were reopening.
“Is it this week? Is it next week?” the senator asked. Dr. Redfield replied that the guidance would be on the C.D.C.’s website “soon,” after being reviewed by Mr. Trump’s coronavirus task force.
“Soon isn’t terribly helpful,” Mr. Murphy shot back.
Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.
Sponsored
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
More Topics
More
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here:
Cookie Policy