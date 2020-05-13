https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-markets-dow/2020/05/13/id/967267

U.S. stocks fell sharply for the second day on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of extended economic weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic but did not mention new central bank support.

The U.S. economy will take some time to get back to where it was, Powell said in a webcast, as he pledged to use the U.S. central bank’s power as needed and called for more fiscal stimulus.

While many market participants said they were relieved by Powell’s continued indication that the Fed would not push interest rates below zero, some were concerned that his call for fiscal stimulus would not be answered.

“The market seems to be looking to the Fed for support and the Fed said look somewhere else,” said Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, adding that divisions among Republicans and Democrats had dimmed prospects for additional fiscal support from Congress.

Investors were “disappointed he didn’t bring up anything new the Fed was considering,” said the strategist.

Kleintop said Powell’s tone was more pessimistic than in the recent past. “The market took away that maybe there’s more bad news out there than they’d been pricing in,” he said.

Powell’s comments followed a sharp selloff in equities on Tuesday after a warning from leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci that the virus was not yet under control. Fauci’s comments prompted concerns about how the economy would emerge from weeks of virus-related lockdowns.

Another negative factor was a decision by an independent board overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars that it would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies.

“It adds to the tension ahead of an announcement Trump said could come this week on the Phase One (U.S.-China) trade deal,” said Schwab’s Kleintop.

Just before 3 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 592 points, or 2.5%, to 23,172, the S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 2.3%, to 2,806 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 198 points, or 2.2%, to 8,807.

Investor bets on a swift recovery had helped the three main U.S. stock indexes climb about 30% from their March lows.

But as officials around the world and in parts of the United States began easing lockdown rules with a view to restarting local economies fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections have diminished those hopes.

Energy stocks dropped more than 4% on Wednesday, showing the steepest percentage loss among the 11 major S&P sectors. Interest rate-sensitive bank shares shed 4.5%, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields.

Wall Street’s fear gauge rose for the second day and hit its highest point since May 4.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shares were down more than 6% after it launched a $3.3 billion bond offering, pledging 28 of its ships as collateral and forecast heavy losses for the first quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 7.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 5.06-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and 90 new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stock markets tumbled on Wednesday as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections and warnings from Powell that the U.S. faces a “significantly worse” recession than any since World War II weighed on investor sentiment and boosted safe-haven bonds.

Powell’s comments come as parts of the global economy are starting to reopen following a deep freeze aimed at curbing the spread of the virus that has pushed unemployment rates to their highest since the Great Depression. Benchmark equity indexes are up 25% or more since their March lows in anticipation of further government stimulus programs to help the global economy recover.

“Earnings season is largely behind us and we have entered the phase two of COVID-19 as de-confinement of economies begins, and that is creating a lot of uncertainties on a daily basis, which is weighing on markets,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

“We don’t think this is the start of a new correction. Markets went too far, too fast and this is the consolidation.”

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.53% following broad losses in Europe and Asia.

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned lawmakers that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

“We now have to see how this reopening plays out and there are a lot of risks to reopening,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago.

The mood was further soured by proposed legislation by a leading U.S. Republican senator that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to give a full account of events leading to the coronavirus outbreak.

Safe-haven assets rose as investors positioned for an extended economic downturn. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 17/32 in price to yield 0.6379%, from 0.692% late on Tuesday.

Oil markets, which have plummeted this year due to a combination of a collapse in demand and a supply glut, regained some ground on expectations of deeper production cuts.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.89% to $25.55 per barrel and Brent was at $29.65, down 1.1% on the day.

