Washington State Governor Jay Inslee gave an update on reopening Washington’s economy and contact tracing during the coronavirus pandemic.

During his press conference the Democrat Governor warned citizens that those families with an infection will not be allowed outside of their homes. Someone else will have to do their shopping for them.

Governor Inslee: As far as refusal it really shouldn’t come to that…

The Lynnwood Times reported:

Enforcement

For those businesses/individuals that don’t comply, the governor stated that he confirmed with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, there will be sanctions in civil or crimal court.

At timestamp 38:55 in the video of the press conference below, one reporter asked: “When it comes to contact tracing, how are you guys going to handle people or families who want to refuse to test or to self isolate? If they want to leave their home to get groceries I know you’ve said they can’t do that; how will you make sure they don’t?“

Below is Jay Inslee’s response:

Therefore, those individuals that refuse to cooperate with contact tracers and/or refuse testing, those individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes to purchase basic necessities such as groceries and/or prescriptions. According to Governor Inslee those persons will need to make arrangements through friends, family, or a state provided “family support personnel.”

