https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-fresno-official-gets-violent-with-stay-at-home-protesters-gets-cited-for-battery

“Lt. DeWall said the group of men identified themselves as independent media,” The Fresno Bee reports. “Both Arias and members of the group called police, and officers arrived about 20 minutes later. There were three alleged victims. Arias was not handcuffed. A court date for Arias will be scheduled in 90 days, which is standard, DeWall said.”

“This is over the top,” Arias told the outlet afterward. “This is not the way you engage in civil discourse.”

Arias also accused Bergquam and the other protesters of “threatening the safety” of his family, saying his two young children were also in the apartment. “They went from making a political statement to physically threatening the safety of my own family, and that was not going to be tolerated,” he said, alleging that Bergquam has publicly threatened him in the past.

As highlighted by the Fresno Bee, Bergquam’s group posted a follow-up video about Arias getting violent with the group and denouncing claims that they were trying to break into his house, calling Arias a “liar” and predicting his position on the council is “done”:

[embedded content]

Protesters also appeared at Mayor Brand’s home on Tuesday. Brand says that he had a discussion with the group and they left peacefully.

Along with the Freedom Rally protest, a local restaurant, The Waffle Shop, reopened in defiance of the city’s mandate, resulting in one of the customers being handcuffed by police, though eventually released.

