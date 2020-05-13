https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wisconsin-supreme-court-strikes-democrat-governors-coronavirus-lockdown-order/

Tony Evers

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday tossed out Democrat Governor Tony Evers’s authoritarian Coronavirus lockdown order in a 4-3 decision, ruling it “unlawful” and “unenforceable.”

The high court ruled Evers’s administration overstepped its authority when it extended the Coronavirus shutdown for another month without discussing it with the state legislators.

The state Department of Health Services (unelected bureaucrats) issued the extension of the order to May 26 after only 421 Coronavirus deaths in the entire state!

The Republican-led state legislature fought for the small businesses and unemployed people suffering because of the lockdown order and won big today!

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers order shutting down daily life to limit the spread of coronavirus — marking the first time a statewide order of its kind has been knocked down by a court of last resort. The state’s highest court sided with Republican lawmakers Wednesday in a decision that curbed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ power to act unilaterally during public health emergencies. The 4-3 decision was written by four of the court’s conservatives — Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Rebecca Bradley, Daniel Kelly and Annette Ziegler. The court’s fifth conservative, Brian Hagedorn, wrote a dissent joined by the court’s two liberals, Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet. The court issued the decision a month after Kelly lost his seat on the court. He will be replaced in August by Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, a liberal who beat him by 10 points in the April 7 election. The ruling immediately threw out the administration’s tool to control a disease for which there is no vaccine. It came after Evers had already begun lifting some restrictions because the spread of the virus has slowed for now.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (R) celebrated.

