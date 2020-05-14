https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aclu-police-internet-surveillance/2020/05/14/id/967486

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wants the House to support for an amendment that blocks law enforcement from accessing Internet browsing data without consent after the measure was one vote shy of passing in the Senate, according to a press release.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other senators who were likely to vote for the measure, known as the Daines-Wyden amendment, did not show up to today’s session.

A Senate bill without the amendment was passed Thursday, 80-16. Now the legislation also reauthorizes provisions of the USA Freedom Act and will be sent back to the House, which is scheduled to return Friday.

“It is now time for the House to do what the Senate has done and further improve this legislation,” Neema Singh Guliani, ACLU Senior Legislative Counsel, wrote in a statement to The Hill.

“Yesterday’s vote demonstrated there is overwhelming support for protecting our internet search and browsing histories from warrantless searches. This important reform shouldn’t be left out of the final legislation merely because not all members were present to vote. We urge House leadership to add protections for Americans’ online search and browsing histories to the Senate bill.”

