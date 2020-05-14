https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-unmasking-obama-administration-investigation/2020/05/14/id/967463

Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Thursday that only the Obama Administration officials who requested the unmasking of former national security adviser Michael Flynn can say what the justification is.

Dershowitz told Thursday’s “Newsmax Now”, if there is a legitimate reason for the unmasking, “the burden is on them,” the officials who requested it, “to justify the unmasking, and then the burden is on them to demonstrate that none of them were responsible for improper and arguably illegal leaking.”

He added, this is “a matter in process, and we should wait. The fear is that today the American public just doesn’t trust anybody; we don’t know who’s politicizing; we don’t know who is telling the truth. We need people out there who we can trust.”

Dershowitz said the investigation led by U.S. Attorney John Durham could provide “some degree of approval of what’s going on, the facts, and then we can make judgments about the legalities.”

He later addressed the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing a case that could lead to the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress, saying he predicts a split decision from the justices.

“I think we’re gonna not only a split decision,” Dershowitz told host John Bachman. “I think we’re gonna see a decision that’s very nuanced, that’s going to say certain things can be turned over, certain things we can’t. I suspect the report will be a remand back to the court with instructions on what can be turned over and what can’t be.

“I don’t think it’ll be a clear victory for either side.”

