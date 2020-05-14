http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wUixn2sS09A/

Actress, left-wing activist, and Joe Biden backer Alyssa Milano is using her influencer status to push for vote by mail and to accuse Republicans of engaging in voter suppression.

The Charmed and Who’s the Boss? star also claimed in a CNN op-ed piece on Thursday that vote by mail is “safe, time-tested, and secure.” But the actress didn’t address the controversial practice known as ballot harvesting — which empowers political operatives to collect and deliver mail-in ballots — or the likelihood that illegal aliens will receive ballots, particularly in California.

US can make voting safer during the pandemic. Don’t let Republicans stop it. My latest op-ed for @CNN calling for ways to safeguard the 2020 election. PLEASE read. PLEASE share. https://t.co/fiWI6ScE5P — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 14, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed opposition to vote by mail, saying that it facilitates voter fraud. Ballots can be stolen, sold, forged, or lost. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has said of vote by mail that “even many scholars who argue that fraud is generally rare agree that fraud with VBM voting seems to be more frequent than with in-person voting.”

Alyssa Milano used her CNN op-ed to accuse the president of subverting the electoral process and putting people’s lives at risk.

“Donald Trump made it clear from the beginning of his presidency that he’s willing to undermine US election results and make it harder for people to vote,” she wrote.

“We need to be clear about what this is: voter suppression. It’s one of the only tools in their campaign toolbox — and like the Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin who forced an in-person primary without proper protection — Trump is willing to make voters choose between their health and their vote.”

The Hollywood star has come under fire from fellow left-wingers for her continued support of Joe Biden despite sexual assault accusations from former Senate aide Tara Reade. Milano was a prominent #MeToo activist and figured prominently during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

While she condemned Kavnaugh, the actress now believes Biden and other similarly accused men deserve due process.

“Vote-by-mail is safe, time-tested, and secure — and doesn’t benefit one party or another, no matter what Trump says,” Milano wrote. “Instead of wasting time jamming through more radical, anti-choice judges, Senate Republicans should side with House Democrats and support important voting reforms. The states must act too.”

The left’s push for vote by mail has raised concerns about ballot harvesting, which is illegal in some states. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) latest coronavirus stimulus package would legalize ballot harvesting nationwide. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) last week ordered vote-by-mail in California for November’s election, sending some 21 million ballots to voters in the state.

Alyssa Milano isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity to lend their social media cachet to promote vote by mail. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently pushed the initiative in a virtual voter drive featuring Michelle Obama.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

